Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit declines 29.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.06% to Rs 473.73 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Sugars declined 29.79% to Rs 34.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.06% to Rs 473.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 600.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.473.73600.1314.2415.4067.1486.9753.0372.6134.2748.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News