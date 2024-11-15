Uma Exports consolidated net profit declines 42.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.51% to Rs 375.90 crore

Net profit of Uma Exports declined 42.42% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.51% to Rs 375.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 285.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.375.90285.840.200.890.370.420.190.340.190.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News