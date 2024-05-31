Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 121.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 121.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 309.63 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 121.85% to Rs 67.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 309.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.35% to Rs 95.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.37% to Rs 1044.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1234.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales309.63305.88 1 1044.631234.34 -15 OPM %22.3818.47 -11.2315.46 - PBDT90.4156.28 61 149.11204.38 -27 PBT84.0349.78 69 123.32178.35 -31 NP67.1130.25 122 95.51124.61 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Anupam Rasayan rises on inking LoI worth Rs 743 cr

N K Industries consolidated net profit rises 121.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 121.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 121.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 3.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Kamanwala Housing Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Black Box consolidated net profit rises 77.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Amin Tannery standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Citygold Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story