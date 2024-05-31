Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 121.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 309.63 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 121.85% to Rs 67.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 309.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.35% to Rs 95.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.37% to Rs 1044.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1234.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

