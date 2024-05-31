Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit rises 121.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 309.63 croreNet profit of Bharat Rasayan rose 121.85% to Rs 67.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 309.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.35% to Rs 95.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.37% to Rs 1044.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1234.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News