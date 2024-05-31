Viceroy Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.04% to Rs 41.19 crore

Net profit of Viceroy Hotels reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.04% to Rs 41.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 138.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

41.1932.17138.18119.5229.215.4712.897.207.832.2717.419.040.220.133.470.452.4202.39-0.05

