Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers Ltd Falls 1.8%

Indus Towers Ltd Falls 1.8%

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indus Towers Ltd has added 30.22% over last one month compared to 5.28% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.88% rise in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd lost 1.8% today to trade at Rs 321.9. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.06% to quote at 2590.76. The index is up 5.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd decreased 1.38% and Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 1.08% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 68.29 % over last one year compared to the 24.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Indus Towers Ltd has added 30.22% over last one month compared to 5.28% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 33146 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 331.3 on 08 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 135.8 on 20 Apr 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom shares rise

Novoloop along with Aether commissions its pilot plant in India

Market drifts higher in early trade; Nifty above 22,700 level

Vedanta Ltd Spurts 4.15%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Gains 1.07%

Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Kathmandu, Nepal

Ramco Systems partners with Korean Air

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story