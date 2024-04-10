Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Kathmandu, Nepal

Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Kathmandu, Nepal

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels announced its foray into the stunning country of Nepal with the opening of Lemon Tree Premier, Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu. This marks not just the entry of Lemon Tree Hotels in to Nepal, but also marks the milestone of Lemon Tree's inventory crossing 10,000 rooms.

This first property in the land of Mount Everest is a stylish, contemporary hotel with 102 well-appointed rooms and suites, Citrus Caf- a multicuisine coffee shop, Republic of Noodles - an award-winning Asian restaurant, Slounge - a hip recreation bar and a tea lounge. The hotel has a separate convention center which has expansive banquet spaces and conference facilities, besides extensive outdoor event spaces. For recreation, the hotel offers a well-equipped fitness center, Fresco spa and a refreshing infinity pool.

