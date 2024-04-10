Lemon Tree Hotels opens new property in Kathmandu, Nepal

This first property in the land of Mount Everest is a stylish, contemporary hotel with 102 well-appointed rooms and suites, Citrus Caf- a multicuisine coffee shop, Republic of Noodles - an award-winning Asian restaurant, Slounge - a hip recreation bar and a tea lounge. The hotel has a separate convention center which has expansive banquet spaces and conference facilities, besides extensive outdoor event spaces. For recreation, the hotel offers a well-equipped fitness center, Fresco spa and a refreshing infinity pool.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News