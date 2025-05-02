GIFT Nifty hints towards muted start to equities on D-Street

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty May 2025 futures were trading 10.5 points in the green in early trade, suggesting a muted start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 50.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,792.15 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 April 2025, provisional data showed.

According to publicly available data, FPIs had bought shares worth Rs 2,735.02 crore in the secondary market during April 2025.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asian edges higher after China said that it was evaluating possible trade talks with the U.S.

China markets are closed for the Labor Day public holiday.

China said it is evaluating U.S. overtures to initiate trade negotiations, potentially paving the way for the worlds two largest economies to start talks to resolve a trade war that has rumbled financial markets and cast a pall on global economic activity.

While assessing the possibility of starting any negotiations, Chinese authorities reiterated Beijings request for the U.S. to remove all unilateral tariffs. Failure to do so would indicate an outright lack of sincerity from Washington and further compromise mutual trust, media report said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs of 145% on imported Chinese goods this year, prompting China to impose retaliatory levies of 125%. So far, both sides have sought to blunt the economic impact of tariffs by granting exemptions on certain critical products.

Most European markets remained closed for trading on May 1 due to a holiday. Europes regional Stoxx 600 index ended Wednesday in the green, even after global stocks were rattled by news that the U.S. economy contracted 0.3% in the first quarter.

Economic sentiment in the region was helped by data showing the euro zone grew by a higher-than-expected 0.4% in the first quarter.

Investors are monitoring news that Spanish regulators approved the takeover of lender Banco Sabadell by rival BBVA, with the competition watchdogs report now subject to government review and further remedies by the banks.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 83.60 points, or 0.21%, to close at 40,752.96. The S&P 500 gained 0.63% to end at 5,604.14, still slightly below its levels from before President Donald Trumps "Liberation Day tariffs announcement in early April. The Nasdaq Composite increased 1.52%, to close at 17,710.74 and wipe out the decline it experienced since April 2.

Stocks on Wall Street received a boost of optimism after Meta Platforms and Microsoft reported strong quarterly results The earnings of the two big tech stocks eased concerns of a slowdown in artificial intelligence-powered developments amid the current macroeconomic uncertainty.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity party took a breather today, ending just a whisker below the flatline. Snapping its two-day winning streak, the Nifty closed just shy of the 24,350 markas investors kept one eye on the charts and the other on rising geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The S&P BSE Sensex shed 46.14 points or 0.06% to 80,242.24. The Nifty 50 index fell 1.75 points or 0.01% to 24,334.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.72% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.74%. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.90% to 18.22.

