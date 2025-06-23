Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank launches five new PIONEER branches strengthening its wealth management biz

IndusInd Bank launches five new PIONEER branches strengthening its wealth management biz

Image
Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
IndusInd Bank has expanded its exclusive PIONEER branch network with the launch of five new branches across Delhi-NCR, Kochi, Surat and Goa, taking the total count to 15 PIONEER branches across key locations. This expansion is a strategic step towards scaling the Bank's affluent banking and wealth management franchise, offering high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-HNIs a curated, high-touch banking experience supported by a seamless blend of personalized service and digital convenience.

At the heart of the PIONEER proposition is the Client Ownership Model, where each client is served by a dedicated duo - a Relationship Manager and a Service Relationship Manager, trained to manage every aspect of the client's banking journey. This relationship-led approach is backed by over 900 certified RMs, 150+ SRMs (Service RMs), and 100+ domain specialists, ensuring both personalized attention and domain expertise. Clients also benefit from INDIE, the Bank's digital platform that enables one-touch access to their relationship team, real-time event-based updates, and seamless service requests such as doorstep banking, locker bookings, or card upgrades.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

