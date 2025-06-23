NBCC (India) gains after securing Rs 297-cr redevelopment order from MDA

NBCC (India) rose 1.71% to Rs 119.10 after the company secured an order worth Rs 296.53 crore from the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) for redevelopment projects in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 29.27% to Rs 175.92 crore on a 16.17% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,642.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

