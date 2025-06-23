Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands lists on stock exchanges

Shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (ABLB) were listed on the BSE and NSE today, 23 June 2025, following its demerger from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL).

The stock listed at Rs 167 on the NSE, lower than the discovered price of Rs 170.95, and at Rs 167.75 on the BSE, versus a discovered price of Rs 172.15.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands successfully listed on BSE and NSE early this morning, completing the demerger of Aditya Birla Groups fashion business into two independent listed entities with distinct value creation trajectories.

Under the scheme of arrangement, Aditya Birla Fashion & retail (ABFRL) has demerged its Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL) business and vested it into Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands. Shareholders of ABFRL will receive one share of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands for every share held in ABFRL as of the record date.

ABLBL is now poised to operate with greater agility, a sharper strategic focus, and more disciplined capital allocation. The company houses a powerful portfolio of brands including - Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Simon Carter and youth western wear brand - American Eagle, Additionally, the Reebok sportswear brand and the innerwear business under Van Heusen will also be part of the demerged entity. The company said that with this diverse portfolio of strong brands and access to free cash flow, the business is poised to pursue an aggressive growth trajectory. It is expected to double in scale with improved profitability over the next five years, reinforcing its position as one of the largest branded fashion players in the country.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group said This moment marks both a recognition of the progress we have made and a clear signal of the scale of opportunity that lies ahead. India stands at the cusp of a transformative growth phase, with consumption poised to be a primary driver. ABLBLs foundation is built on enduring strengths that set it apart in a competitive market. Our ambition is clear. To build Indias first portfolio of billion-dollar brands in fashion and lifestyle. Ashish Dikshit, managing director, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands, said, As ABLBL embarks on this new chapter as a listed company, we do so with humility, a deep sense of responsibility, and unwavering confidence in our vision. On behalf of the entire ABLBL team, I extend heartfelt gratitude to our partners, investors and all our stakeholders for their enduring trust and support. We are energized by the opportunities ahead and look forward to building, together, Indias next generation of iconic brands.