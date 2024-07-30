Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1427.9, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.72% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% jump in NIFTY and a 13.27% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1427.9, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 24942.4. The Sensex is at 81680.76, up 0.4%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has slipped around 1.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51406.25, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1434.8, up 1.01% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is up 0.72% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% jump in NIFTY and a 13.27% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

