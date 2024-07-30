Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 24.22, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.33% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.36% spurt in the Nifty Media. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.22, up 0.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 24937.9. The Sensex is at 81701.55, up 0.42%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has risen around 10.14% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2113.05, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 139.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 51.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News