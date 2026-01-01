IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 884.5, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.78% in last one year as compared to a 8.14% jump in NIFTY and a 15.62% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock has gained around 4.02% in last one month.

