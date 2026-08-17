IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 1.57% over last one month compared to 1.97% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.33% drop in the SENSEX

IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 2.03% today to trade at Rs 1011.05. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.59% to quote at 64887.93. The index is down 1.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, State Bank of India decreased 1.05% and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 1.03% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 5.29 % over last one year compared to the 3.36% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

IndusInd Bank Ltd has lost 1.57% over last one month compared to 1.97% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.33% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1629 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1077.8 on 22 Jul 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 710.85 on 26 Sep 2025.