IndusInd Bank Ltd soars 1.2%, rises for fifth straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1003.1, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 23418.45. The Sensex is at 77232.01, down 0.35%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has risen around 1.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49587.2, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.52 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

