Maruti Suzuki India has sold a total 212,251 units in month of January 2025, recording its highest ever monthly sales volumes. The company sold 199,364 units in January 2024.

Total domestic sales (including passenger vehicle sales, light commercial vehicles and sales to other OEMs) stood at 185,151 units (up 5.5% YoY).

Exports rose to 27,100 units (up 13.3% YoY).

