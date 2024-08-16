Industrial Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 200.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 119.81% to Rs 11.65 crore

Net profit of Industrial Investment Trust rose 200.82% to Rs 7.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 119.81% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.655.3081.5558.119.403.089.092.757.342.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp