India's services exports rise 8.4% in July 2024

India's services exports rise 8.4% in July 2024

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Services trade surplus jumps 11.2% to US$ 13.88 billion in July 2024

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's services exports increased 8.4% to US$ 28.43 billion in July 2024 over July 2023. Meanwhile, India's services imports moved up 5.9% to US$ 14.55 billion in July 2024. India's services trade surplus jumped 11.2% to US$ 13.88 billion in July 2024 from US$ 12.48 billion in July 2023.

India's services trade surplus improved 14.3% to US$ 54.40 billion in April-July 2024 over a year ago. The services exports moved up 9.9% to US$ 117.35 billion. India's services imports increased 6.3% to US$ 62.95 billion in April-July 2024.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

