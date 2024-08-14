Sun Pharmaceutical to invest USD 15 mn in Pharmazz Inc.

Pharmazz Inc (Pharmazz) is a Delaware, US corporation based in Willowbrook Illinois, US and is a biopharmaceutical company developing its two leading drug candidates, Sovateltide for treatment of acute cerebral ischemic stroke and Centhaquine for treatment of hypovolemic shock. Both products are approved in India and marketed through partners under brands, Tyvalzi (Sovateltide) and Lyfaquin (Centhaquine) and are being developed for USA and other markets.
Sun Pharma shall also receive the exclusive right to license Sovateltide for marketing & distribution in certain emerging market countries.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News