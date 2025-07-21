JK Cement rises after PAT rises 75% YoY in Q1; EBITDA margin expands to 21.2%

JK Cement advanced 1.92% to Rs 6617.45 after the company reported 75% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 324 crore on a 19% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,353 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
As compared with Q4 FY25, however, the companys PAT and revenue is lower by 10% and 6%, respectively.
Operating expenses in the June25 quarter added up to Rs 2,665 crore, down 15% YoY.
EBITDA improved by 41% YoY to Rs 688 crore and EBITDA margin expanded by 330 basis points YoY to 21.2% in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 324 crore, up by 75% from Rs 185 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
JK Cement further informed that its board has approved a proposal to expand the companys White Cement based Wall Putty capacity. Accordingly, the company would set up a 0.6 MTPA plant near Nathdwara, District Rajasmand of Rajasthan State. The total proposed investment for the expansion plan is estimated at Rs 195 crore.
JK Cement is one of Indias leading manufacturers of grey cement and one of the leading white cement manufacturers in the world. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement and allied products.
