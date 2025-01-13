RBL Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 150.85, down 2.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 48.46% in last one year as compared to a 4.84% rally in NIFTY and a 4.57% fall in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 150.85, down 2.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 23167.4. The Sensex is at 76643.28, down 0.95%.RBL Bank Ltd has eased around 12.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23931.15, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 123 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 151.11, down 1.57% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd tumbled 48.46% in last one year as compared to a 4.84% rally in NIFTY and a 4.57% fall in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News