Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell 3.42% today to trade at Rs 1901.4. The S&P BSE Auto index is down 0.61% to quote at 48266.32. The index is up 5.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apollo Tyres Ltd decreased 1.63% and MRF Ltd lost 1.17% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 61.33 % over last one year compared to the 22.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 10.06% over last one month compared to 5.97% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 2.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.81 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1982 on 01 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1124 on 28 Mar 2023.

