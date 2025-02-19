Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Pharma declines after US FDA issues Form 483 with 6 observations to Turbhe unit

Piramal Pharma declines after US FDA issues Form 483 with 6 observations to Turbhe unit

Image
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Piramal Pharma slipped 1.14% to Rs 195.40 after the US FDA issued a Form-483 with 6 observations to the company's Turbhe facility post a GMP inspection.

In a regulatory filing made after market hours yesterday, the pharmaceutical company stated that the US FDA had conducted a General GMP inspection at its Turbhe facility from 11th February 2025 to 17th February 2025.

On conclusion of the inspection, a Form-483 was issued with 6 observations. Observations are largely around improvement of procedures and practices and not related to data integrity.

The company is preparing a detailed response to said observations, which will be submitted to agency within stipulated timelines, Piramal Pharma said in a statement.

Piramal Pharma (PPL) is a part of the Piramal group of companies. The pharmaceutical product portfolio of the company can be categorised into contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMO), complex hospital generics (critical care), and consumer healthcare (OTC).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking new property in Madhya Pradesh

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Falls 6.07%, BSE Healthcare index Drops 2.12%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 0.98%

Netweb Technologies launches Skylus.ai

DNEG Group's Brahma to acquire with Metaphysics

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story