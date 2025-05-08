Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Industrials index rising 89.62 points or 0.69% at 13107.45 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Universal Cables Ltd (up 10.1%), Apar Industries Ltd (up 8.15%),Om Infra Ltd (up 7.45%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 5.96%),Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd (up 4.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were MTAR Technologies Ltd (up 4.81%), Kamdhenu Ltd (up 4.57%), WPIL Ltd (up 4.1%), Indo Tech Transformers Ltd (up 3.62%), and KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd (up 3.39%).

On the other hand, Gensol Engineering Ltd (down 5%), K&R Rail Engineering Ltd (down 4.96%), and Siemens Ltd (down 2.03%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 475.04 or 1% at 47852.94.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 34.3 points or 0.23% at 14965.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.9 points or 0.09% at 24391.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 17.12 points or 0.02% at 80729.66.

On BSE,2218 shares were trading in green, 716 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

