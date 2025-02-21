Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Slides 1.3%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has lost 0.87% over last one month compared to 2.14% fall in BSE Auto index and 1% drop in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd lost 1.3% today to trade at Rs 2803.35. The BSE Auto index is down 0.46% to quote at 49189.61. The index is down 2.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd decreased 1.02% and TVS Motor Company Ltd lost 0.82% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 3.72 % over last one year compared to the 3.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2479 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 67909 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3276.3 on 10 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1790 on 15 Mar 2024.

