Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2.32%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 2.32% today to trade at Rs 1039.75. The BSE Realty index is up 0.85% to quote at 6706.61. The index is down 1.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 1.57% and DLF Ltd added 1.27% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 6.7 % over last one year compared to the 3.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 2.77% over last one month compared to 1.41% fall in BSE Realty index and 1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 34 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9452 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1451.9 on 25 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 826.3 on 13 Mar 2024.

