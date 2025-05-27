Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bhaskar Agrochemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 135.34% to Rs 22.31 crore

Net profit of Bhaskar Agrochemicals reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 135.34% to Rs 22.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 124.14% to Rs 3.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.80% to Rs 90.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.319.48 135 90.5166.65 36 OPM %8.16-4.22 -10.019.11 - PBDT1.14-0.83 LP 7.154.24 69 PBT0.69-1.24 LP 5.412.65 104 NP0.74-0.90 LP 3.901.74 124

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

