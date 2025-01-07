Stock Alert: GM Breweries, SH Kelkar Company, Caplin Point Lab, Info edge, Indo Farm Equipment

Hindustan Copper, Manapurram Finance and RBL Bank shares were banned from trading in F&O on 7 January 2025.

New Listing:

Shares of Indo Farm Equipment will debut on the stock market today. The IPO price band was fixed between Rs 204 and Rs 215 per share. The issue opened from 31 December 2024 to 2 January 2025.

Result Today:

GM Breweries , One Mobikwik Systems, Darshan Orna, Kore Foods Krishna Ventures, Leel Electricals, UH Zaveri, and VR Woodart will announce their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

SH kelkar and Company witnessed healthy demand across key segments during the quarter, showcasing resilience despite a subdued external environment. The core European market continued to deliver steady performance. The company remains on track to achieve double-digit growth for the full financial year.

Caplin Point Laboratories has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Caplin Steriles injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility at Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu. The unannounced USFDA inspection was conducted between 5th August and 9th August, 2024 and was concluded with Zero 483 observations.

Ashoka Buildcons subsidiary, Ashoka Bowaichandi Guskara Road, has executed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the development of a 4-lane Economic Corridor in West Bengal under the Hybrid Annuity Mode. The accepted bid project cost is Rs 1,391 crore.

Info Edge (India) announced that its standalone billings increased by 15.84% to Rs 668.3 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 576.9 crore in Q3 FY24

Titgarh Rail Systems handed over its first driverless Made in India trainset to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporations (BMRCL) Yellow Line.

Coal India has executed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IREL (India), a public sector undertaking, to cooperate and collaborate for the development (mining, extraction, refining, etc.) of mutually agreed assets of critical minerals, including mineral sands and rare earth elements (REE), by acquiring assets or sourcing raw materials domestically or internationally.

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared the successful bidder for two projects to establish the interstate transmission system on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis. The projects comprise augmentation works at under-construction substations in Gujarat and Karnataka.

