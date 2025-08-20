Info Edge CFO, Chintan Thakkar resigns

Info Edge (India) said that its chief financial officer (CFO), Chintan Thakkar, has tendered his resignation in order to pursue another career opportunity in a different career trajectory, with effect from 19 November 2025.

Thakkar will serve out his notice period of three months before assuming his new role as Group CEO of IAN Group and senior managing partner of IAN Alpha Fund.

The board of directors places on record its sincere appreciation for Thakkars invaluable contributions. In his tenure as director and CFO, he played a pivotal role in driving the companys strategic initiatives, including capital market transactions, fund-raising and investor relations. He upheld the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency in financial reporting, thereby reinforcing stakeholder trust and regulatory compliance. His leadership has left a lasting impact on the companys growth trajectory and financial stewardship.

Further, in order to ensure a smooth transition based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee and the audit committee, the board has appointed Ambarish Raghuvanshi as the interim CFO with effect from 20 November 2025, until the appointment of a new CFO. Kapil Kapoor, chairman Info Edge said, As chairman I found Chintans advice and insights both in finance and in several areas beyond finance to be extremely valuable. His tangible and intangible contributions to the company have been huge. Hitesh Oberoi, managing director, CEO and co-promoter of Info Edge said, While I appreciate Chintans desire to move from an operating finance role to a venture investing role his departure will leave a void in the company that will be hard to fill. Chintan was not just a finance professional but also a key member of the leadership team at Info Edge. I really enjoyed working with him and he made an immense contribution to the company over the last decade.

Chintan Thakkar said, Apart from having the opportunity of contributing to the business, what I will miss most about Info Edge will be the people I had the privilege to work with in my team and also across the company and on the board. It is rare to find an Indian company with the corporate governance standards of Info Edge. I learnt a great deal here. Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 27.1% to Rs 295.92 crore on 16.9% increase in net sales to Rs 790.86 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.