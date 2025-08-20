Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints toward possible red opening; China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged

GIFT Nifty hints toward possible red opening; China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 44.50 points (or 0.18%) lower, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open with some losses today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 634.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,261.06 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 24,274.92 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia declined on Wednesday, weighed down by a tech-led selloff on Wall Street recorded yesterday.

Japans exports dropped 2.6% year over year in July, notching their steepest drop in over four years. The fall was sharper than the widely expected 2.1% contraction and compared to the 0.5% drop seen in June.

Meanwhile, China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged for the third consecutive month on Wednesday, as authorities signalled they are in no rush to deliver monetary stimulus despite a string of recent disappointing economic data. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.0%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.5%.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 pulled back, weighed down by Nvidia shares and a broad decline in technology stocks. The broad market S&P 500 lost 0.59% and closed at 6,411.37, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.46% to settle at 21,314.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10.45 points, or 0.02%, and ended at 44,922.27. The 30-stock index touched a fresh record high during the session.

Domestic Market:

The main equity indices closed with modest gains on Tuesday, marking their fourth consecutive session of gains, as investor sentiment was lifted by optimism about potential GST reforms and encouraging developments in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Nifty ended above the 24,950 level, driven by strength in energy and FMCG stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 370.64 points or 0.46% to 81,644.39. The Nifty 50 index added 103.70 points or 0.42% to 24,980.65. In four trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have jumped 1.75% and 2.01%, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Purva Oak Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 52.43% in the June 2025 quarter

One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 24.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Bharat Sanchar Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1048.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Century Joint Developments Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story