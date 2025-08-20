GIFT Nifty hints toward possible red opening; China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were currently trading 44.50 points (or 0.18%) lower, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could open with some losses today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 634.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,261.06 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 August 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 24,274.92 crore in the cash market during August 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 47,666.68 crore in July 2025.

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia declined on Wednesday, weighed down by a tech-led selloff on Wall Street recorded yesterday. Japans exports dropped 2.6% year over year in July, notching their steepest drop in over four years. The fall was sharper than the widely expected 2.1% contraction and compared to the 0.5% drop seen in June. Meanwhile, China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged for the third consecutive month on Wednesday, as authorities signalled they are in no rush to deliver monetary stimulus despite a string of recent disappointing economic data. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.0%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.5%.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 pulled back, weighed down by Nvidia shares and a broad decline in technology stocks. The broad market S&P 500 lost 0.59% and closed at 6,411.37, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.46% to settle at 21,314.95. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10.45 points, or 0.02%, and ended at 44,922.27. The 30-stock index touched a fresh record high during the session. Domestic Market: The main equity indices closed with modest gains on Tuesday, marking their fourth consecutive session of gains, as investor sentiment was lifted by optimism about potential GST reforms and encouraging developments in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Nifty ended above the 24,950 level, driven by strength in energy and FMCG stocks.