GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 52.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of GNG Electronics rose 52.43% to Rs 18.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.31% to Rs 312.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 255.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.312.28255.3210.359.9924.5117.8922.4715.7218.5212.15

