One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 24.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 24.21% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.85% to Rs 69.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.69.0161.1521.8527.5618.7116.0811.879.469.447.60

