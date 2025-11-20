Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar steps down after 12-year tenure

Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar steps down after 12-year tenure

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Info Edge announced the departure of its chief financial officer (CFO) & board member Chintan Thakkar, concluding his 12-year tenure with the company.

The move comes after Info Edge disclosed on August 19 that Thakkar had resigned to pursue a new career opportunity. As per his notice period, he was relieved of his duties on 19 November.

Thakkar will be joining the IAN Group in his next assignment. Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani marked Thakkars exit with a detailed note on social media, praising his financial stewardship, governance leadership and advisory role over the years.

According to Bikhchandani, Thakkar had been a key advisor, supporter and problem solver across critical functions including finance, legal, tax, deal structuring and business strategy. He credited Thakkar with helping the company avoid missteps and maintaining strong compliance and control systems.

Wise people have said that the CFOs main job is to save the founders from themselves. Chintan did that with aplomb, Bikhchandani wrote, highlighting his commitment to true and fair accounting and sound internal checks and balances.

He also underscored Thakkars contribution to leadership development within the organisation. Interim CFO Ambarish Raghuvanshi, who shadowed Thakkar for the past three months, has expressed confidence in the systems and processes put in place, ensuring continuity.

Bikhchandani thanked Thakkar for upholding corporate governance standards throughout his tenure and said the company is rooting for him as he moves on to his new role at IAN.

Info Edge (India) is India's premier online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate, education and related services.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 1,260.81% to Rs 316.39 crore on 14.92% increase in net sales to Rs 805.45 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Info Edge shed 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 1,358.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

