National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.33%

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 14.36% over last one month compared to 2.07% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.24% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 1.33% today to trade at Rs 259.95. The BSE Metal index is up 0.57% to quote at 34595.25. The index is up 2.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Enterprises Ltd increased 1.08% and Vedanta Ltd added 0.87% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 16.14 % over last one year compared to the 10.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 14.36% over last one month compared to 2.07% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10004 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 272 on 13 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 140 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

