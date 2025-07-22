CRISIL consolidated net profit rises 14.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.73% to Rs 843.02 crore

Net profit of CRISIL rose 14.30% to Rs 171.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.73% to Rs 843.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 797.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.843.02797.3528.3225.92256.66224.09224.97207.96171.57150.11

