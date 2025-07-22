FCS Software Solutions consolidated net profit declines 68.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.48% to Rs 8.31 crore

Net profit of FCS Software Solutions declined 68.38% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.48% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.319.185.9018.411.552.310.731.680.431.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News