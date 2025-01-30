Info Edge gains after board to mull stock split proposal

Info Edge (India) added 2.23% to Rs 7,614.30 after the company informed that its board will meet on Wednesday, 5 February 2025, to consider the sub division or split of its existing equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Meanwhile, the board will also consider and approve the unaudited standalone & consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024.

Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses viz. Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.

The company reported 69.5% decrease in standalone net profit to Rs 64.77 crore on 10.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 656.10 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

