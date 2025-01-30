RBL Bank Ltd spurts 3.12%, rises for third straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 162.8, up 3.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.52% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 2.91% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 162.8, up 3.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23261.2. The Sensex is at 76748.82, up 0.28%. RBL Bank Ltd has added around 3.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24222.55, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 163.58, up 3.22% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 37.52% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 2.91% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

