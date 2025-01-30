Ifb Agro Industries gains on reporting turnaround Q3 numbers in FY25

Ifb Agro Industries rallied 9.78% to Rs 608 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 11.28 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 5.05 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 20.65% year on year (YoY) to Rs 294.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 13.37 crore during the quarter compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 7.88 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses rallied 10.62% YoY to Rs 411.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 162.50 crore (up 122.69% YoY), employee benefits expenses were at Rs 15.12 crore (down 2.2% YoY) in Q3 FY25.

The companys revenue from spirits, spirituous beverages, and allied products was at Rs 307.13 crore (up 20.86% YoY) duirng the period under review.

Revenue from marine segments stood at Rs 113.20 crore in Q3 FY25, the company said that due to the seasonal nature of marine business, the results of the current quarter are not comparable to those of the previous quarter.

On a 9-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit of Rs 21.71 crore in Q3 FY25 is compared with the net loss of Rs 5.25 crore posted in 9M FY23. Revenue from operations surged 15.57%, reaching Rs 826.99 crore in 9M FY24, up from Rs 715.58 crore in 9M FY23.

IFB Agro Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing alcohol, bottling of branded alcoholic beverages, processing marine foods both for domestic and export markets, and selling feed.

