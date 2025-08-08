Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 27.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 790.86 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 27.06% to Rs 295.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 232.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 790.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 676.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.790.86676.7132.8730.96466.58355.09435.69329.39295.92232.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News