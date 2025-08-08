Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 207.05 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 207.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 211.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.207.05211.032.361.903.853.081.701.191.740.87

