Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 48.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 63.11 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 48.44% to Rs 25.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 63.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.63.1177.3667.2287.1438.0461.6037.0660.8625.4049.26

