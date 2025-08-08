Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 20.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.60% to Rs 441.12 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics rose 20.42% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.60% to Rs 441.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 356.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.441.12356.909.479.3730.4224.9924.2619.3817.2814.35

