Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 90.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.14% to Rs 738.00 crore

Net Loss of Wockhardt reported to Rs 90.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.14% to Rs 738.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 739.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.738.00739.009.7612.3144.0048.00-12.00-6.00-90.00-14.00

