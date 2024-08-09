Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit rises 46.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 8.11% to Rs 676.71 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) rose 46.85% to Rs 232.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 158.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 676.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 625.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales676.71625.95 8 OPM %30.9628.84 -PBDT355.09240.45 48 PBT329.39216.71 52 NP232.90158.60 47

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

