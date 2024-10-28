Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 111.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.66% to Rs 39.81 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 111.29% to Rs 5.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.66% to Rs 39.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.39.8139.1613.616.058.253.997.923.675.242.48

