Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Excel Realty N Infra rose 400.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 476.06% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

