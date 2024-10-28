Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Excel Realty N Infra consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 476.06% to Rs 4.09 crore

Net profit of Excel Realty N Infra rose 400.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 476.06% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.090.71 476 OPM %-8.31-59.15 -PBDT0.960.35 174 PBT0.920.31 197 NP1.100.22 400

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Two major US newspapers refuse to endorse Trump, sparking democracy debate

Shakti Pumps hits 5% upper circuit as profit grows multi-fold in Q2

No KL, nor Stoinis: LSG likely to retain THESE 5 players | IPL 2025 auction

Diwali sales set to hit Rs 4.25 trillion; traders prep for festive boom

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 850 pts to 80,250; Nifty at 24,400; PSB up 3%, Auto gains

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story