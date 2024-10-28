Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 826.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 826.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.50% to Rs 154.21 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 826.25% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.50% to Rs 154.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales154.21120.01 28 OPM %21.2017.65 -PBDT47.7834.86 37 PBT37.1425.78 44 NP27.883.01 826

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 850 pts to 80,250; Nifty at 24,400; PSB up 3%, Auto gains

Two major US newspapers refuse to endorse Trump, sparking democracy debate

Shakti Pumps hits 5% upper circuit as profit grows multi-fold in Q2

No KL, nor Stoinis: LSG likely to retain THESE 5 players | IPL 2025 auction

Diwali sales set to hit Rs 4.25 trillion; traders prep for festive boom

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story