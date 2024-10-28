Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 826.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.50% to Rs 154.21 crore

Net profit of Cartrade Tech rose 826.25% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 28.50% to Rs 154.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.154.21120.0121.2017.6547.7834.8637.1425.7827.883.01

