Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 74.03 points or 0.19% at 38966.79 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 4.2%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 3.77%),R Systems International Ltd (down 3.62%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 3.56%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 2.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.75%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.4%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.38%), Black Box Ltd (down 1.36%), and InfoBeans Technologies Ltd (down 1.35%).

On the other hand, eMudhra Ltd (up 12.25%), Vakrangee Ltd (up 9.24%), and Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 6.45%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 339.96 or 0.47% at 72766.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 114.6 points or 0.52% at 22155.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 381.86 points or 0.84% at 46041.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 91.94 points or 0.68% at 13685.11.

On BSE,2480 shares were trading in green, 1420 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

