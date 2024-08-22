Information Technology shares fall

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 138.5 points or 0.33% at 42122.06 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 5.88%), Cyient Ltd (down 2.96%),Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (down 1.99%),Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.57%),Mastek Ltd (down 1.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were eMudhra Ltd (down 1.19%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 1.17%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.14%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.12%), and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 0.89%).

On the other hand, TVS Electronics Ltd (up 17.84%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 4.41%), and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 3.56%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 253.4 or 0.46% at 55589.82.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 73.11 points or 0.44% at 16640.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.75 points or 0.14% at 24804.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 130.07 points or 0.16% at 81035.37.

On BSE,2469 shares were trading in green, 1415 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

